Malaika Arora Shares Benefits Of Stretching, Says 'stretch Whenever You Get A Chance'

Malaika Arora often shells out fitness and workout tips to her fans and followers on social media. Alongside her '#MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek ‘, the dancer recently spoke about the benefits of stretching. On June 11, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel video, wherein she was spotted stretching in a flight. Sharing the Instagram Reel video, Arora said, “Stretch whenever you get a chance but #StartTohKaro”.

Malaika Arora on the benefits of stretching

As seen in Malaika Arora’s Instagram Reel video, the actor and her associate Sarvesh Shashi execute full-body stretching as they travel by flight. Malaika Arora is seen sporting a red, blue and white shade jacket with pastel pink pants. She also donned a pair of white sneakers. Here, Malaika Arora added Kid Francescoli's popular song Moon (And It Went Like) from the album Play Me Again, released in 2017.

As seen in Malaika Arora’s Instagram Reel, she started her stretching workout with her legs and hands outstretched. She furthermost concluded her regime with neck stretching and breathing exercise. Talking about the benefits of stretching, Malaika Arora said, “Stretch when you wakeup”. She further added, “stretch when you get a 5 mins break from work, stretch while travelling”.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Malaika Arora were quick to share their response. One of the users wrote, "Ok and what about your dance shows .tell us about hip hop.salsa .belly .etc", while another added, "we always learn from u. A fan comment read as "like your mission # start to karo # success just away one step". Another fan commented, "U r such an Inspiration mam". Check out more fans' reactions below.

Malaika Arora's this week's yoga position is Naukasana aka the Boat Pose. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a guide to executing the Boat Pose. Take a look at how to do it -

Start by sitting on the mat, knees to be bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift your feet and let your knees stay bent for now.

While your upper body will naturally fall back, try to keep your back straight.

Straighten your legs to a 45-degree angle. Your upper body should be as straight as possible, forming a V shape with the legs.

Straighten your arms, such that they are parallel to the floor.

Stay for a minimum of 5 breaths.

Release your legs while exhaling and then sit up.

