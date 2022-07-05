Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor leave no stone unturned in making each other feel special. From sharing loved-up photos with one another to giving shoutouts to their upcoming projects, the lovebirds are undoubtedly each other's biggest cheerleaders.

The much-loved pair recently jetted off to Paris to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's 37th birthday. Post returning from the romantic getaway the couple is constantly treating fans with adorable glimpses of their vacation.

Keeping up with the trajectory, Malaika Arora recently took to her social media space and shared a sweet throwback video from Paris featuring Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora shares a throwback video from Paris

Malaika and Arjun are back in the city from their romantic vacations, however, it seems like the couple is still missing all the fun that they had there. On Tuesday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a sum-up video from Paris, highlighting all the endearing moments of the couple. In the video, the couple was seen exploring the city while doing various activities like posing in front of the Eiffel tower and much more. Moreover, the two were also seen relishing various delicacies.

Sharing the clip, Malaika penned a heartwarming caption. She wrote, "This weather is so romantic …. #throwback to Banta hai….. I (heart emoji) paris @arjunkapoor."

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "You guys are so adorable," another wrote, "So good with each other," the other user wrote, "Both are awesome and dynamic 😍😍." Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

Malaika Arora drops a special post for beau Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

On Sunday, June 26, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared Arjun's picture, smiling with his eyes closed while enjoying a candlelight date. She also shared a video of her lovingly feeding Arjun as he relishes the dish. Along with sharing the video and the picture, Malaika also penned a sweet caption for her beloved boyfriend. In the caption, she wrote, "Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday."

Here, take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@malaikaaroraofficial