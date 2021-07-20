Malaika Arora Shares Her 'Move Of The Week'; Reveals Its Benefits

Malaika Arora is best known for being a fitness enthusiast among the Bollywood artists who have inspired many with her amazing fitness regime. As her fans look forward to her photos and videos depicting beneficial Yoga asanas, she recently posted a photo of herself demonstrating an asana for the people that were effective in detoxification.

Malaika Arora’s Move of the Week

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself in which she can be seen demonstrating a Yoga asana where she is seen sitting on a chair with a brick kept under her feet along with a gesture of namaste done sidewards.

In the caption, she stated how she was back with ‘Malaika’s move of the week’ and shared that she will be sharing the details about the Yoga asana named, ‘Parivrtta Utkatasana (Revolved Chair Pose)’. While sharing the benefits of this pose, she wrote, “This pose helps to increase flexibility and aligns the posture while strengthening the spine and is also very effective in detoxification.” She further urged her fans to perform the pose and tag her while sharing their pictures online. She then shared a step-by-step procedure to perform the pose and added, “How to do it:

To do this pose you will need a chair and a brick.

1. Sit straight on the chair with the legs-hip distance apart.

2. Now, keep your feet on the blocks.

3. Inhale and keep your hands in Namaskar mudra.

4. Exhale. Twist your body to the left and place your right elbow beside your left knee.

5. Keep Namaskar mudra in front of your chest.

6. Hold for 10 to 15 sec and release.

7. Repeat on the other side."

Many of the fans took to Malaika Arora’s Instagram post and dropped in hearts and fire emojis in the comments to depict how amazing the asana was while many others added how beautifully she demonstrated the asana to them. Take a look at some of the reactions to Malaika Arora’s Instagram post.





Malaika Arora also shared her Monday moves recently in which she demonstrated a 5-day challenge to reduce belly fat. She also informed that this challenge would help them feel stronger and healthier, lose some stubborn fat, and will also get access to other weight loss challenges for free.

