Malaika Arora Shares Her Workout Glow As She Urges Fans To Stay At Home

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and often shares her workout routine with her fans and followers on Instagram. Though all the gyms in the state are shut due to new restrictions, Malaika Arora took out time to work out in her house and shared the picture on her Instagram story. Take a look at her latest post here -

Malaika Arora posts a picture of her workout glow

Malaika shared a selfie of herself as she worked out. The actress wrote "Workout glow" as she shared her selfie. She also used the sticker 'Ghar Pe Raho' and asked her fans and followers to stay at home. The actress was seen wearing her workout outfit that consisted of a white sports bra and black gym shorts. The actress gave her fans a glimpse of her face with no makeup on and showed her natural beauty.

Malaika Arora takes her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

Malaika Arora's Instagram recently featured a picture of the actress taking the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. While sharing the picture, the actress thanked all the frontline workers and also informed her fans and followers that she was indeed eligible for the vaccination. She wrote in her captions "I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether!

Let us go warriors, let us win this #WarAgainstVirus. Do not forget to take yours soon! ( n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doing everything with a smile) THANK YOU (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine ).

Malaika Arora Khan sparks engagement rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora recently shared a photo on her Instagram which highlighted a huge diamond ring on her finger. The photo sparked engagement rumour with her current boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. But the fans were soon disappointed it as the photo was followed by a promotional caption. The couple has been dating for quite some time and only recently opened up about their relationship status in public. The actress had shared a picture with her beau Arjun Kapoor as she celebrated the new year with him. Take a look at the photo here.

