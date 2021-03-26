Malaika Arora Shares Pictures Of Herself Balancing On A Ball; Says 'Keep Hustling'

Malaika Arora on March 25, 2021, shared a collage of pictures on Instagram which showed her balancing her entire body weight on a small ball. The three pictures in the collage show the actor in a variety of positions all the while she is standing on the ball. The pictures as per her caption are a testimony to Malaika Arora's fitness which she has achieved after building her strength. In the pictures that she has shared, she can be seen sporting a workout look comprising of a matching set of grey shorts and a sports bra. One of the pictures on Malaika Arora’s Instagram also saw her wearing a long dark grey tank top over her sports bra.

Malaika Arora's balance game

As part of her caption, Malaika Arora explained that there was a huge difference between a person wobbling on a ball and being able to balance their weight on the said ball gracefully. She then said the difference between the two arises from core strength which only comes with time. As she advised her fans and followers to ‘keep hustling’ she also mentioned that she had had an amazing session at the gym that day. Malika Arora can be seen standing steadily with her knees slightly bent in all of the pictures while she struck different poses with her hands.

Fans and followers commented on Malika Arora’s photos by complimenting her strength and poise. Many used emojis like the fire and heart emojis to show their appreciation for the actor. Others commented saying that they were truly amazed at how well she was balancing herself. Some people commented by saying that Malaika Arora’s fitness was an inspiration to them that they tried to emulate. The picture has received a total of 248,333 likes and 986 comments and still counting.

Another one of Malaika Arora’s photos which flaunts her fitness was posted by the actor on March 23, 2021. The picture was part of the series that Malika Arora called ‘pose of the week’. She wrote that it was 'EkaPada Ashtanga Namaskara' post. "It helps boost energy in the body while improving your core strength. It also helps you get stronger arms and enhance body awareness.” Malika Arora also wrote down the steps to achieve the pose as part of her caption.

Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

