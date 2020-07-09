Malaika Arora Shares Recipe For Vodka Pancakes But With A Funny Twist; Check Out

Bollywood sensation Malaika Arora is quite active on social media. Lately, the actor has been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting various cooking recipes and videos. Only recently, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared a recipe for pancakes. However, these pancakes weren't just regular ones but had an alcoholic twist added it to. Check out the recipe here:

Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram Stories

On Wednesday afternoon, Malaika Arora shared a recipe for vodka pancakes on her Instagram story. Originally, the post was shared by Bollywood actor Dino Morea. At first glance, the story might intrigue you but as you read further you will realise the twist added by Malaika. It starts with listing down the ingredients and the method simply reads, "1. Chuck the flour, eggs and milk in the bin 2. Drink the vodka". And this is how the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl fooled everyone with her vodka pancake recipe.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor, Athiya Shetty & Malaika Arora's dog love is perfect cure for Monday Blues

Meanwhile, in other social news, Malaika Arora recently took to her social media to share a homemade hack to immunity in check. She made a proper tutorial video. Here, Malaika Arora explained how regular kitchen ingredients can be helpful in keeping your immunity strong. In the video made, she can be seen using a blend of gooseberries, turmeric, ginger, and black peppercorns. Check out the video here:

Also Read | From being a VJ to a TV show judge; Everything to know about Malaika Arora's work life

In her caption Malaika Arora wrote: "This is a true blue make in India home remedy. Age old traditional tried and tested homemade immunity booster. Indian gooseberry (Aamla), fresh organic turmeric and ginger root with some Apple cider vinegar and a dash of peppercorns is all it takes to make this magic potion. For better results, ensure that yor ACV is with mother and in its purest form. Just blend these ingredients together and enjoy it's health boosting properties. With all the immunity booster clutter suddenly available in the in the name of Covid 19, stick to this home made, quick and organic recipe for best results."

Also Read | Malaika Arora has simple 'nuskha' to boost immunity with simple ingredients; see video

On work front

On the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen judging the modelling reality show, Supermodel of the Year. The show airs on MTV and streams on Voot. The show saw its last episode of the season on March 15, 2020, as Manila Pradhan from Sikkim won the MTV Supermodel of the Year title.

Also Read | Saroj Khan No More: Kareena & Malaika pen heartfelt notes for ace choreographer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.