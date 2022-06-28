Malaika Arora Shares Unseen Glimpses From Dreamy Paris Vacation With Beau Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor recently jetted off to Paris with his girlfriend Malaika Arora, where the duo celebrated his birthday in style. They have both seen sharing glimpses from their dreamy trip as they post pictures from their adventures online. Malaika has now shared some unseen glimpses with Arjun as they enjoy their time in Paris.

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor's Paris vacation

The duo was seen individually posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Malaika donned a white crop top, which she paired with a matching green jacket and trouser set. She tied her hair up in a bun and wore sunglasses as she looked stunning with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Arjun also posed before the historic monument as he opted for a casual look and wore a navy blue sweatshirt with black track pants. The couple also struck multiple poses together with the Eiffel Tower in the background as they smiled from ear to ear. One of the pictures also saw the Eiffel Tower all lit up in the night as the happy couple clicked a selfie featuring its beauty. Malaika copied her beau's caption from one of his posts from their Paris trip as she wrote, "Eiffel good too …hehehehe am a caption chor".

Have a look at the pictures here

Arjun Kapoor also recently took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from the couple's vacation. He was seen wearing a blue jacket, which Malaika also wore later in the day. He captioned the post, "His by day... Hers by night... Swipe right for more details" and used the hashtag 'jumper sharing is caring'.

Malaika Arora also shared a post for her beau's birthday from Paris and gave fans and followers online a glimpse of their romantic candlelight dinner. The Bollywood star was seen smiling from ear to ear, and Malaika also fed him as they enjoyed their tie together. She extended her wishes to him and wrote, "Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday".

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial