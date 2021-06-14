Malaika Arora Shares Video Of Her Dad Trying Hula Hoop; Calls It A 'mess'

Malaika Arora is an avid social media user and is often seen sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram. Malaika Arora's Instagram recently featured a video of her father. In the video, Malaika's father was seen trying his hands on a hula hoop. While sharing the video, the actress called her father's attempt a 'mess'.

Malaika Arora's father tries Hula Hoop

Malaika took to her Instagram story and shared a boomerang video of her father. Her father was seen attempting to use the hula hoop. As she shared the video the actress wrote "When my dad tried his hand at the hula hoop and it is a mess". She also tagged her father in the post.

Malaika Arora shares the importance of stretching

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared the importance of stretching. The actress shared a video in which she could be seen stretching in an aeroplane. Malaika wrote that everyone should stretch whenever there is a chance. Her caption read "Stretch when you wake up, stretch when you get a 5 mins break from work, stretch while travelling. Stretch whenever you get a chance but".

Malaika Arora shares her Covid recovery journey

Malaika penned down a lengthy note and shared her Covid recovery journey. In 2020, Malaika along with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had tested positive for the virus. The actress revealed that she struggled to recover from the virus. A part of Malaika's note read " "You're so lucky", "It must have been so easy" is something I hear regularly. Well yes, I am grateful for a lot of things in my life. But luck played a very small role in it. And easy!? Boy! That, it was not. I tested positive on the 5th of September and it was really bad. Anyone out there calling a COVID recovery easy is either blessed with great immunity or isn't aware of the struggles of COVID. Having gone through it myself, "Easy" is not the word I'd choose. It broke me physically. Walking 2 steps felt like a herculean task. Sitting up, just stepping out of bed, wanting to stand in my window was a journey in itself. I gained weight, I felt weak, lost my stamina, I was away from my family and more."

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.