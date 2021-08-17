Malaika Arora' Son Arhaan Embarks On 'new Journey'; Former Bids Adieu With Emotional Note

Malaika Arora recently bid farewell to her 18-year-old son Arhaan Khan as he left for his new journey in life. The actor shares her son Arhaan with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. She wrote an emotional note for her son on Instagram and blessed him for beginning his new chapter in life.

Malaika Arora pens a heartfelt note for Arhaan to bid him farewell

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle to bid adieu to her son Arhaan. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl shared a photo with Arhan in which they were seen standing while facing their back towards the camera. Malaika penned a heartfelt note for her son as he left Mumbai for some reason. While Malaika did not mention the reason behind Arhaan's farewell, it can be speculated that the 18-year-old was leaving the city for higher studies. In the caption, Malaika wrote, "As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey ,one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement , distance ,new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already ❤️.". Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora and several other friends showered her and Arhaan with heart emojis.

Malaika Arora shares more photos of Arhaan

Taking to her Instagram stories, Malika Arora shared a photo of herself with Arhaan Khan. In the photo, the two were seen going on a walk as Malaika wore an orange sports bra with a peach coloured shirt and shorts. On the other hand, Arhaan was wearing a black t-shirt with striped pyjamas. In the caption, the actor wrote, "My baby boy". She then shared another photo of Arhaan hugging his pet dog, Casper. The background in the photo seemed like an airport. Malaika wrote, "Goodbyes r just the hardest", in the photo.

Reportedly, Arhaan Khan opted for a gap year after completing his 12th standard. Malaika Arora made sure that her son does not waste his time in the gap year and suggested he get himself engaged in different things. The actor's son, therefore, enrolled himself in online classes and focused on his fitness.

