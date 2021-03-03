Malaika Arora Spotted Jogging On The Streets Of Bandra; Watch Video

Malaika Arora was spotted yet again on the streets of Bandra, Mumbai. On a sunny morning on March 3, 2021, Malaika Arora, who is a fitness enthusiast, was spotted jogging her buddy and dancer, Sarvesh Sashi. Malaika is well-known for her svelte figure and love for fitness. She has taken to Instagram several times to show off her fitness regime in a weekly series she calls Malaika's Move Of The Week.

Malaika Arora and her friend, dancer Sarvesh Shashi were spotted on the streets of Bandra in Mumbai. The two owners of Diva Yoga, a fitness yoga studio, were seen chatting with each other as they head out to jog morning. Malaika wore a grey tank top and a white sports bra, paired with a set of grey shorts. She wore a mask and tied her hair up in a high ponytail.

A glimpse into Malaika Arora's fitness regime:

On her Instagram handle, Malaika Arora loves to share her "Moves Of The Week". She shares her love for yoga through her videos. In a video posted on March 2, 2021, Malaika shared a yoga asana called 'Anulom Vilom'. She explained that it is an asana focused on breathing. She also explained to fans that another name for the asana is the 'Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique' and is a form of Pranayam.

As indicated in the caption, Malaika Arora switched breathing from alternate nostrils while closing each nostril at a time. The diva sat in a Vajrasana as she demonstrated the yoga technique in her video. She also gave a number of benefits for doing the Anulom Vilom, including improving the immunity system.

In another one of Malaika Arora's videos on Instagram, she showed off another yoga move for her fans called the 'Navasana' or the 'Boat Pose'. She promoted self-love through her post where she encouraged fans to give their "mind and body the cares it deserves". She gave the detailed steps of doing the asana and explained that it "helps improve confidence, will power and self-control".

Malaika Arora has her own yoga studio in Bandra, Mumbai, with her friend Sarvesh Sashi. The two also own the fitness studio, Sarva Yoga. Malaika co-founded the studio in March 2016. They have 40 studios in over five cities.

