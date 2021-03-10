Malaika Arora Stuns In Latest Monochrome Photo, Says 'no Shades Of Grey'

From Malaika Arora’s outfits to Malaika Arora’s relationships, fans and followers of the actor are always excited to know interesting details about her. She recently added two of her ravishing photos on social media in which she showcased her mesmerizing beauty in both black and white and colourful avatars.

Malaika Arora’s monochrome pic

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle and posted these spectacular photos of herself for all her fans. In the first photo, she can be seen in a black and white avatar with a cool pair of sunglasses and a puffy off-shoulder dress. She can also be seen flashing a mesmerizing look as she posed for the camera. In the next one, she shared a colourful photo of herself in the same attire and can be seen carrying her white off-shoulder dress elegantly with snazzy blue shades. She also wore a stunning golden watch along with a beautiful ring on her left hand.

In the caption, she stated how it was all black & white and colour and added how there were no shades of grey. As Malaika Arora’s photos are always a huge hit among the fans, they did not miss out on showering love and appreciation to her latest post. Many of the fans took to Malaika Arora’s monochrome photo and mentioned how she always looked gorgeous in her photos while many others stated how she looked elegant and pretty in her latest photos. Many of the fans also dropped in tons of hearts and fire symbols to express their feelings on how she looked lovely. The fans also added heart and star-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how thrilled they were to see her stunning photos. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Malaika Arora’s photos and see how her fans were delighted to see her Instagram post.

Malaika Arora recently celebrated her mother’s birthday and posted these lovely photos for her fans. She added a few cherishing memories of her that she spent with her mother and added in the caption how it was 'motherships' birthday and she couldn’t stay calm. Malaika Arora’s outfits in this post were praised by many of her fans while many others sent birthday wishes for her mother too.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.