Malaika Arora Takes Her Furry Friend For Morning Walk On Streets Of Bandra, See Pics

Bollywood actress, Malaika Arora is well-known for her fitness and Yoga. The Chaiyya Chaiyya sensation keeps promoting a healthy lifestyle via social media. Apart from her own fitness, the Houseful 2 actor also takes care of her pet dog Casper's health. From taking Casper to the vet to making sure Casper gets enough exercise, she has often been spotted by the paparazzi. She was recently spotted walking Casper on the streets of Bandra.

Malaika Arora takes her furry friend Casper on morning walk

Malaika Arora often takes her pet dog, Casper, on morning walks. On Friday, July 9, the Munni Badnaam girl was spotted in Bandra with Casper for a morning walk. As monsoon season has already started, Malaika was seen carrying a rainbow coloured umbrella with her. She fashioned a white tank top with blue coloured printed shorts. For staying safe amid the global pandemic, Malaika wore a red mask, with a dog printed on it, on her face. She chose pink flip-flops for the damp streets. The fitness enthusiast completed her look by tying her hair in a high bun. Take a look at Malaika's photos from her recent morning walk.

Malaika Arora's Friday mood

Post her morning walk, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her in the same tank top that she was spotted in. Malaika clicked a selfie at her home and shared how she felt via a GIF that read "BLAH". She then shared her daily dose of affirmation in the next story. She wrote, "I feel calmer and more at peace with each exhale". She also added "#dailydoseofaffirmation" in the story.

Malaika Arora's social media presence

Malaika Arora enjoys a following of over 12.9 million on Instagram. The actor usually promotes healthy living through her social media handles. She recently shared an exercise to reduce belly fat via an Instagram reel. Through the reel, she asked her followers to at least start exercising by using "#StartTohKaro". Here is Malaika Arora's reel.

