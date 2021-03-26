Malaika Arora Teaches 3 Simple Exercises For Abs; Spills Secret To 'good Workout'

Bollywood celebrity and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, on Friday, took to her social media handle and shared a video in which she introduced a workout routine of three simple exercises for sculpted abs. The actor also demonstrated the exercises for her 12.5 million Insta fam. The video opened with a thumbnail of - "Quick Flow For Sculpted Abs" while in the background, Malaika can be seen standing and pointing at her abs.

As the video progressed further, with the help of transmission, Malaika appeared in a grey-colour sports bra teamed up with full-length yoga-pants. Later, Arora illustrated all her exercises on a yoga mat. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's Fever, feat Angèle, played in the background.

Instagramming her video, the Housefull actor wrote a short caption, which read, "3 simple Abs exercises that you can practice from the comfort of your home! Do this for 14 days and let me know the results". She further added, "The secret to a good workout is making it fun. I enjoy my workout not only because it makes me feel healthier but also because it makes me happy".

Malaika Arora's exercises for abs

Within an hour, Malaika's reel-video managed to garner more than 53k likes; and is still counting. On the other hand, many of Malaika's followers and fans on the photo-video-sharing platform took to the comments section and flooded it with fire emojis. One-word compliments such as "incredible", "inspirational" and "stunning" were a common sight in the post's comment box. A handful of fans proclaimed that Malaika is a "fitness icon".

More about Malaika Arora's Instagram account

The 47-year-old actor/dancer is an avid social media user. Her media feed features numerous self-portraits, selfies, and workout videos. She also leads a couple of series on her Insta handle, including "Malaika's Move Of The Week". On a related note, for the same series, she shared the advantages of performing EkaPada Ashtanga Namaskara. " It helps boost energy in the body while improving your core strength. It also helps you get stronger arms and enhance body awareness", read an excerpt of her caption for the post.

(Promo Image Source: Malaika Arora Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.