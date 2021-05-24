Malaika Arora Teaches Fans How To Do 'Camatkarasana', Says 'it Improves Self-confidence'

Quick links:
Malaika Arora recently shared a step by step guide to a new yoga pose in this week’s Malaika's move of the week. On May 24, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her executing the pose, Camatkarasana. As seen in Malaika Arora's Instagram post, she also shared the benefits of this pose, take a look.
Talking about the benefits of the wild thing pose aka Camatkarasana, Malaika Arora said that this pose stretches and opens the chest, shoulders and hips. She further added that Camatkarasana strengthens the arms as one puts their weight on one arm. Malaika Arora also shared, "It is great for energizing the body and the mind, and also improves self-confidence". As seen in Malaika Arora's Instagram post, the dancer stunned in a blue and white strap design sports bra.
She paired the top ensemble with plain black yoga pants. Sharing the step by step guide of the wild thing pose aka Camatkarasan, Malaika wrote, "Namaste Everyone! I hope everyone is doing fine and taking utmost care of their health". She also urged fans to tag her in their pics doing the yoga pose and said, "Super excited to see your pictures rolling in". Take a look at Malaika Arora's picture nailing the Camatkarasana yoga pose.
Malaika Arora recently appeared on Discovery Plus' food show, Star Vs Food. During one of its episode, the star cooked her mother's famous Malabar fish curry. The food show also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi among many others.
