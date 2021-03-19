Malaika Arora Twerks Her Way Into The Weekend In Latest Instagram Video | Watch

Malaika Arora is twerking her way into the weekend. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a video of herself in the gym to Jason Derulo’s famous song Wiggle Wiggle. Along with the video, Malaika Arora also encouraged her fans to share their videos of dancing to the song. Her fans and friends seemed to be in love with the video and their reactions are proof of the same.

Malaika Arora twerks her way into the weekend

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and healthy lifestyle. She often promotes the same through social media and other ventures. But recently, Malaika Arora took a break from her intense workout schedule and chose to dance it out. She took to Instagram and shared a video of herself twerking in the gym.

As mentioned earlier, in the Instagram video Malaika Arora was dancing to Jason Derulo and Snoop Dogg’s famous track, Wiggle Wiggle. She was sporting a black sports bra, dark grey shorts, and white sneakers in this video. Along with the video, Malaika wrote, “Twerking my way into the weekend. Wiggle, wiggle. Let’s see what you got. Share your videos”. Watch Malaika Arora twerking video here.

As mentioned earlier, Malaika Arora’s Instagram video received immense love from her fans and friends. Her friend and actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented on the post, “Is this why you were late?”. While Chef Chinu Vaze commented also seemed to have loved Malaika Arora twerking in the video. The Bollywood actor’s fans also left plenty of comments to the post. Take a look at these comments on Malaika Arora’s Instagram post here.

Malaika Arora shares her tripod headstand pose

As mentioned earlier Malaika Arora often shares her fitness tips with fans on social media. The Bollywood actor recently took to Instagram and shared a video of her performing a Tripod Headstand a.k.a. Ardha Salamba Sirsasana. In this Instagram post, Malaika revealed that the pose is “great for blood flow” and it further enhances your mental awareness and concentration. She also added that the pose strengthens one’s core, abdominal muscles, and arms. Arora also made sure to tell her fans to perform the pose in the presence of a yoga instructor or if he/she is an advanced performer. In the caption, she also added instructions to achieve the pose. Watch Malaika Arora’s Instagram video here.

