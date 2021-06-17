Malaika Arora Urges Fans To Workout 'live' With Her Ahead Of International Yoga Day

June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day. Ahead of the momentous day, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and executed a new initiative to increase awareness about working out and living healthy. She has started live workout sessions and is urging fans to work out with her. On June 17, the reality show judge took to her Instagram handle and posted a video, wherein she shared her workout routine with her fans.

As seen in Malaika Arora's Instagram Reel video, the actor starts her workout session by running on cardio, followed by side squats. Further, Arora does her ab workout, leg-up exercise. She is also spotted doing the ball workout for abs. As the video progresses, Malaika Arora does different types of squats and abs workout. Finally, towards the end, she takes a simple breathing yoga position. Here, the dancer stunned in a grey gym co-ord set and sported a pair of blue shoes.

Sharing her workout regime video on social media, Malaika Arora said, "Walk, run, move, breathe, stretch, flex. But #startohkaro". Furthermost, Malaika asked her fans, "International Day of Yoga is 4 days away! What are you guys doing?". Talking about the same, she added, "You want to know what I am doing? Click on the link in my Bio and workout LIVE with me". She added the song, Level Up by Ciara from her album, Beauty Marks.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Malaika Arora's Instagram were quick to share their responses. One of the users wrote, "You are fitness princess", while another added, "That's why I follow u, for ur fitness". A fan commented, "Thanks for the motivation Ma'am". Another fan comment read as "That’s so inspiring & motivating Malaika". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Malaika Arora'a latest

Malaika Arora recently posted an Instagram Reel taking the ongoing challenge on Lenka's song, Everything At Once. Here, the actor shared her pictures relating to the lyrics. Sharing the video on social media, Malaika Arora said, "I just can't get this tune out of my mind" and further added, "A warm sunny tune for a rainy day in Mumbai".

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM

