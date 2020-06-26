Malaika Arora Vs Mary J Blige: Who Aced The Yousef Alijasmi Outfit With Greater Panache?

When it comes to fashion, there are some celebrities who make sure to dazzle, all for the right reasons. These fashionistas seldom go wrong with their sartorial choices when it comes to impressing the fashion police. There are some divas who have also made heads turn in the elegant outfits of designer Yousef Alijasmi. Needless to say, these celebs managed to look like a million bucks in the designer's outfits, toppling the style meter. Talking about style, Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora and Hollywood sensation Mary J Blige are inevitably some of the most stylish celebs in showbiz. Here is the time when both the gorgeous ladies enticed their fans in outfits designed by Yousef Alijasmi.

When Malaika Arora and Mary J Blige wore Yousef Alijasmi outfits

Malaika Arora

Glamour and Malaika quite go hand in hand when it comes to making a strong style statement. The actor manages to grab attention time and again through her outfits, and this look is no exception. Malaika has opted for a grey Yousef Alijasmi gown with a sheer layer.

The outfit is perfectly accentuating her curves and adding to the glam quotient. She has also complimented the look with silver danglers and a bracelet from Gehna Jewelers and Diosa Jewels. She has further gone for her strapped heels to complete the look. But it is her wavy curls and the radiant makeup which is making her look nothing less than a visual delight. Check out Malaika Arora's look.

Mary J Blige

The singer is a true blue diva in all her glory. The Family Affair singer makes sure to steal the spotlight with her outfits. She can be seen donning a Yousef Alijasmi black gown with a layer detailing. The gorgeous outfit is perfectly complimenting her slender frame.

The Be Without You singer has further opted for statement dangler earrings. But it is her golden wavy locks which are stealing the show in here with several notches. The Mary Jane singer has further opted for a dewy makeup with smokey eyes, raising the glam quotient. Take a look at the singer donning a similar Yousef Alijasmi outfit like that of Malaika Arora.

