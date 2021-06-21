Malaika Arora Wishes Ananya Panday's Mother Bhavana On Birthday With An Unseen Pic

Chunkey Pandey's wife, fashion designer Bhavana Pandey turned a year older on June 21, 2021. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star has been receiving birthday wishes from her family members as well as her B-Town friends. Actor Malaika Arora shared a rare picture of Bhavana Pandey to mark the special day.

Malaika Arora's wish for Bhavana Pandey's birthday

Malaika Arora shared an unseen picture of Bhavana Pandey from her earlier days on her Instagram story. In the picture, Bhavana Pandey was seen in a beige bralette paired with jeans with sunglasses over her head. Actor Ananya Panday's mother was seen posing with a broad smile on a road with a shopping bag in her hand and the backdrop showed tall buildings of a city. The Chaiyaa Chaiyaa Girl wrote in the Instagram story "Happy Birthday darling bhavs @bhavanapandey" with a couple of flying kiss emoticons.

Wishes pour in for Bhavana Pandey's birthday

On the occasion of Bhavana Pandey's birthday, her daughter Ananya took to her Instagram handle to share photos with her mum and penned an endearing wish. In the post, the Student of the Year 2 actor was seen posing with her mother on an outdoor couch while winking in the second picture. The 22-year-old actor was seen in a white spaghetti top paired with ripped blue denim jeans. Bhavana Pandey was seen in a flowy printed white dress and wore aviator sunglasses. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote in the caption, "If love had a face, it would be yours 🌻happppy bday Maaama, love u for life 💛".

Many Bollywood celebrities wished Bhavana Kapoor in Ananya Pandey's birthday post. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emoticons in the comments to shower their love. Bhavna's sister-in-law Deanne Pandey also dropped several red heart emoticons. Musician Sophie Chaudhry wrote, "Such gorgeous pics!! Happy happy bday bhavs @bhavnapandey", with a red heart emoticon. Read comments here-

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan, Neelam Kotari, and Maheep Kapoor wished Bhavana Pandey on their respective Instagram handles. Maheep Kapoor shared a picture of Bhavana along with her and actor Arjun Kapoor at a party. She also shared a photo of them partying along with Maheep's husband actor Sanjay Kapoor. Check out the screenshots of Maheep Kapoor as well as Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan's birthday wishes-

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA & BHAVANA PANDEY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.