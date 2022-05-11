Actor Arjun Kapoor marked his Bollywood debut with the intense romantic thriller, Ishaqzaade, alongside Parineeti Chopra. Since then, the 36-year-old actor has been doing films that have managed to gain reputed fame as well as a fanbase for him in the industry.

As Ishaqzaade completed 10 years on May 11, 2022, Kapoor took to his social media space and penned a heartfelt note for the same with a video montage. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora also congratulated her beau on the completion of 10 years in the industry.

Arjun Kapoor marks 10 years in the film industry

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor dropped a video montage which has some of the snips, with the finest dialogue delivery, of his debut film Ishaqzaade.

He wrote in the caption, "This day, 10 years ago, my dream took the shape of reality...

Thank you @yrf, Habib Sir, Adi Sir for giving me Parma! And @parineetichopra for making Parma look good! #10YearsOfIshaqzaade #HabibFaisal | #AdityaChopra | @itsamittrivedi | @kausarmunir | #YRF".

Malaika Arora congratulates Arjun Kapoor, latter has the sweetest reply to her

Soon after that Arjun's ladylove Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories and reshared a video of Arjun Kapoor in which he is seen in a car. Malaika captioned the post, "Congratulations !!!! To many more decades @arjunkapoor."

Soon after this, the 2 States actor reposted the story and wrote, "Hopefully with shorter outdoors so I don’t have to be away so long (red heart emoji)", adding a red heart emoji to it.

'It feels incredible': Arjun

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor opened up about how he feels about completing 10 years in the industry. He said, “It feels incredible to have completed 10 years in this cut-throat industry where your destiny is written and re-written every Friday! I’m fortunate that I got a debut like Ishaqzaade that catapulted me to overnight recognition and fame."

The Half Girlfriend actor went on to say, "I was fortunate that my next few films got me success and acclaim and I’m deeply thankful to all the filmmakers who have made me a part of their projects. They are the architects of my career and they have shaped my journey in cinema.”

Image: Instagram/@bollywoodfanclub97