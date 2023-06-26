Malaika Arora Wishes Beau Arjun Kapoor On Birthday, Calls Him ‘goofy Shopaholic'

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 38th birthday on June 26. To commemorate the occasion, his girlfriend Malaika Arora penned a sweet note for him. The actress referred to him as “her sunshine.”

3 things you need to know

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan.

The couple legally parted ways in 2017.

Speculations around Malaika and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship started in the same year.

Malaika Arora pens sweet note

Malaika took to her Instagram handle on Monday and wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine ,my thinker ,my goofy,my shopaholic ,my handsome …. @arjunkapoor.” The catalog of images featured Arjun in various scenarios. One showed him in front of a picturesque background. Another one saw him carrying an umbrella dressed in an all-black ensemble. See the post here:

Last night, Arjun hosted his birthday party at his Mumbai residence. In a viral video, the actress was seen shaking a leg on her famous song Chaiya Chaiya. Malaika was dressed in a white printed gown with side slits, which she teamed with a pair of open-toed heels. The birthday celebrations were also attended by Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor and her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. Khushi Kapoor was also seen arriving at his residence.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's relationship timeline

After sparking dating rumours in 2017, Arjun and Malaika made their first official appearance together on Lakme Fashion Week’s red carpet in 2018. On Malaika’s 45th birthday the two were snapped flying off to Italy and were later spotted at each other’s family gatherings. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun’s 34th birthday when the actress shared a cosy picture of herself embracing Arjun in a hug.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer. The actor also has Meri Patni Ka Remake in his kitty.