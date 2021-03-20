Malaika Arora's 11 Yoga Poses That You Can Learn For Better Health

Malaika Arora has been an avid fitness enthusiast for the longest time and is often seen taking to her social media handles to share snippets from her fitness journey. For a while, Malaika Arora's Instagram followers have been witnessing various yoga postures she has shared with them on a weekly basis. Along with Malaika Arora's photos of the poses, she also shares instructions on how to actually execute them sometimes. So here are 11 yoga poses shared by the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl that people can pick up on and practice for themselves.

1. Viparita Virabhadrasana

In the spirit of Women's Day 2021, Malaika shared the Viparita Virabhadrasana recently. It is also called the Reverse Warrior Pose. Strengthening the legs, increasing hip mobility, fatigue reduction and increased blood flow are a few of its benefits she wrote.

2. Anulom Vilom Pranayama

Anulom Vilom Pranayama helps improve one's sleep, immunity and respiratory and cardiovascular health. It also boosts memory, regulates blood pressure and de-stresses people. It is also known as the Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique.

3. Navasana

Navasana is alternatively called the Boat Pose. It is known to build confidence, willpower, determination and self-control in a person. Further, it can help build abdominal and core strength, and improve balance too.

4. Ardha Matsyendrasana

Also called the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose is Ardha Matsyendrasana. It is known for being a good hip opener, making it stronger and toning it too. Additionally, this pose improves one's digestive system and builds flexibility while opening the neck, shoulders, arms and chest.

5. Utthita Vasisthasana

Utthita Vasisthasana is a slightly tougher pose to execute. But it is known to improve focus and balance. Also called the Side Plank, it builds strength in arms, wrists, the naval area and legs.

6. Setubhandhasana

Setubhandhasana is also called the Bridge pose. This variation of the pose stretches the chest, neck and spine. Known for back, buttock and hamstrings strengthening, it also increases blood circulation and relieves stress.

7. Bhujangasana

The Cobra Pose is another name for Bhujangasana. It is known to be highly helpful for respiratory disorders such as Asthma and even Aids. Also, it helps tone the abdominal muscles and enhances one's flexibility.

8. Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana

Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana is also called the Extended Hand to Big Toe Pose. While challenging one's balancing skills, it also improves it. Along with concentration and focus enhancement, it strengthens and stretches the legs and ankles.

9. Virabhadrasana

If done right, Virabhadrasana is a simpler pose. Also called the Warrior Pose 2, it stabilises and balances a person. Virabhadrasana also benefits respiration and blood circulation.

10. Adho Mukha Kapotasana

Downward Facing Pigeon Pose is another name for Adho Mukha Kapotasana. Malaika Arora said it was one of her favourite hip openers. While deeply stretching the body, it additionally acts as a great reliever of lower back pain.

11. Matsyasana

Matsyasana is another name of the Fish Pose. Amongst its multiple benefits are stretching the chest, abs, hip flexors and neck. It also helps in stimulating two important areas of the human body - the throat chakra and crown chakra.

