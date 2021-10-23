Malaika Arora's Birthday: Kareena, Karisma & Sister Amrita Wish 'Malla' On Her Special Day

As Malaika Arora clocked in her 48th birthday today, her girl entourage, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora penned heartwarming wishes for their 'Malla'. Kareena Kapoor cheered the duo's 'dancing nights and twinning tees', while Amrita dropped a gorgeous photo of her sister, calling her the 'fountain of youth'. Karisma also uploaded a mirror selfie with Malla, lauding their 'fun times' together.

Apart from them, Arjun Kapoor also wished his lady love by uploading a cosied up picture of the duo, enjoying drinks. He also mentioned that all he wants is to see Malaika smile, hoping that this year lights up her life. Malaika also received wishes from the likes of Katrina Kaif, Sophie Choudry, Pulkit Samrat, Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia and many more.

Malaika receives birthday wishes from her girl gang

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, October 23, The Jab We Met star uploaded Malaika's candid picture as she devours a dish. For the caption, she wrote," "O meri lolli lolli To dancing nights and twinning tees forever. Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial.". Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture with Malaika and Amrita on her stories and wrote," Happy Birthday Malla to many more fun times together". The trio can be seen clad in ethnic outfits as they strike a pose.

Amrita Arora uploaded a gorgeous photo of Malla on her feed, and wrote," Happy birthday fountain of youth ,May we all bask in ur glory ! Hahahaha ! I love you ,you’re the wind( 💨 )beneath my wings … if you know what I mean @malaikaaroraofficial I love you malla."

Apart from the aforementioned stars, Katrina Kaif wished the star and wrote," Happy Birthday gorgeous. Stay this beautiful and blessed always". Responding to her wishes, Malaika wrote, "Thank you my beautiful stunning kat". Similarly, Sophie wished her 'gorgeous neighbour' and wrote, "Wish you all the love, happiness and good times always! Biggest hug". Ileana D'Cruz uploaded a throwback picture with Arora and stated that the duo needs to click more pictures. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday hottie. we need more pictures together coz I've been putting this up since the past two years." Take a look at other birthday wishes.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN/ MALAIKA ARORA OFFICIAL/ @THE REAL KARISMA KAPOOR)