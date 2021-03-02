Malaika Arora's Delightful Response To Celebrity Stylist Who Cooked Her Mother's Dish

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora shares a close bond with her mother, Joyce Arora and her social media is proof of it. On the occasion of Joyce Arora's birthday, celebrity stylist Meghna Butani had cooked Joyce's recipe and took to her Instagram story to share the final result. Malaika Arora had a delightful reaction to it.

Malaika Arora reacts to celebrity stylist cooking her mother's recipe

In the story, Meghna has cooked chicken biryani with the recipe given by Malaika Arora's mother. She also has tagged Joyce Arora and sent her heart birthday wishes. Meghna also shared the picture of how the dish looked after the cooking process was complete. Malaika Arora reshared the story and reacted to it by writing 'How sweet'. The song Bon Appetit by Katy Perry is heard playing in the background.

Images' Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram stories

Also read | Rajkummar Rao Reposts Scene From 'Citylights', Thanks Patralekhaa 'for Sharing Lines'

Also read | Nila Madhab Panda's 'Kalira Atita' Eligbile For Oscars; Says He Wants People's Attention

Joyce Arora's birthday celebration

Malaika Arora could not contain her excitement as it is her mother's birthday. On the occasion of Malaika Arora's mother's birthday, she shared a slideshow of pictures with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. The Arora sisters have worn colour coordinated outfits. Malaika has worn a maroon dress with golden jewellery and Amrita has worn a red churidar, while their mother looks lovely in a yellow saree. She also shared an unseen photo of the three from her early modelling days. Malaika appears to be sitting in her mother's lap and is smiling widely for the camera. In the caption of the post, Malika wrote, "It’s MOTHERSHIPS birthday ..... n we can’t stay calm .... Iove u Momsy".

The actor is also popular for her dance moves as she has featured in some of the superhit songs. Her songs have instantly become a party anthem. Her most popular number to date is Chaiyya Chaiyaa from the movie Dil Se. It has over 122 million views on YouTube.

Some of her other popular songs are Munni Badnaam Hui which has 78 million views on YouTube, Anarkali Disco Chali which has 77 million views on YouTube and Rangilo Maaro Dholna from the movie Pyaar Ke Geet which has over 58 million views on YouTube. She has also appeared as a judge on several reality shows as well. She appeared as a judge on the dance shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was also a judge on MTV's show MTV Supermodel of the Year.

Also read | Ankita Lokhande Reveals Her Experience With Depression: 'Only My Family Was There'

Also read | Sushant's Sister Priyanka Recalls Sweet Memory Of 'Sonchiriya'; Brother-in-law Shares Text

Image courtesy: @malaikaarorsofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.