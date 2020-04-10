The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Malaika Arora's Fun Party Pictures With Deepika And Sophie Takes Us Back In Time

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora's fun party picture with Deepika Padukone and Sophie Turner is sure to take you back to the old days. Have a look at the picture with details.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has always been a style icon for her followers ever since she has been active on her social media handle. Her Instagram feed is full of pictures from the time when she was travelling, partying, or enjoying with her girl pals. She had also posted a picture with Sofie Choudry and Deepika Padukone back in 2015.

Malaika Arora’s throwback picture with Sophie Choudry and Deepika Padukone

Malaika Arora had posted a picture from a party that she enjoyed with Deepika Padukone and Sophie Choudry back in 2015. In the picture posted, the three stunning ladies could be seen posing for the camera at a night party. Malaika Arora could be seen dressed in a light pink outfit with a well-designed backless pattern. Sophie Choudry could be seen dressed in a black skin fit dress while Deepika Padukone donned a backless white satin outfit. The picture received a lot of love in the comments section as the three women have had a huge fan base since the very beginning. Have a look at the party pictures here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Read Malaika Arora And Alia Bhatt’s Adorable Laughing Picture Is What You Need To See

Also read Malaika Arora & Her Squad Prove Friends Who Workout Together Stay Together | See Pics

Malaika Arora’s love for her pals

Malaika Arora has time and again expressed her love for her girl pals through various Instagram posts. She can be seen posting various pictures with her friends Sophie Choudry, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, and sister Amrita Arora, amongst many other Bollywood celebrities. Have a look at a few of her fun pictures here.

With Sophie Choudry

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 With Kareena, Karisma and sister Amrita

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 With Sussanne Khan and Bipasha Basu

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Read Malaika Arora Offers A Helping Hand To Get A 'virtual Date' For Arjun Kapoor; See Pic

Also read Malaika Arora's Kitchen Secrets: Dishes We Can Try From The Actor's Home-made Menu

Image courtesy; Malaika Arora Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Odisha
ODISHA GOVT AIRLIFTS COVID-19 KITS
Obama
OBAMA GIVES ADVICE TO MAYORS
IRCTC
IRCTC FEEDS 51,000 PEOPLE A DAY
AAP
AAP'S SANJAY SINGH LAUDS PM MODI
Telangana
WOMAN RIDES 1400 KMS AMID LOCKDOWN
WHO
SYED AKBARUDDIN TAKES DIG AT WHO