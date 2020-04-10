Malaika Arora's Fun Party Pictures With Deepika And Sophie Takes Us Back In Time

Malaika Arora has always been a style icon for her followers ever since she has been active on her social media handle. Her Instagram feed is full of pictures from the time when she was travelling, partying, or enjoying with her girl pals. She had also posted a picture with Sofie Choudry and Deepika Padukone back in 2015.

Malaika Arora’s throwback picture with Sophie Choudry and Deepika Padukone

Malaika Arora had posted a picture from a party that she enjoyed with Deepika Padukone and Sophie Choudry back in 2015. In the picture posted, the three stunning ladies could be seen posing for the camera at a night party. Malaika Arora could be seen dressed in a light pink outfit with a well-designed backless pattern. Sophie Choudry could be seen dressed in a black skin fit dress while Deepika Padukone donned a backless white satin outfit. The picture received a lot of love in the comments section as the three women have had a huge fan base since the very beginning. Have a look at the party pictures here.

Malaika Arora’s love for her pals

Malaika Arora has time and again expressed her love for her girl pals through various Instagram posts. She can be seen posting various pictures with her friends Sophie Choudry, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, and sister Amrita Arora, amongst many other Bollywood celebrities. Have a look at a few of her fun pictures here.

With Sophie Choudry

With Kareena, Karisma and sister Amrita

With Sussanne Khan and Bipasha Basu

