Malaika Arora's Gown Looks Are Always Styled In The Right Way

Malaika Arora is a Bollywood actor who is adored for her fitness and style. She can slip into any outfit and slay the look like a boss. Here are a few gowns she donned that gave us major fashion goals.

Malaika Arora gown looks

1. Malaika Arora can be seen pulling off a golden gown in this picture. The gown has full sleeves and a V-neck. It also has a deep back which complements her body type. Her gown has a hip-high slit. Her hair has been left open while her makeup is bold and dark coloured. Malaika Arora can also be seen wearing pencil heels in the picture.

2. Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a silverfish gown in this picture. The gown is of sheer material and has heavy mirror work done all over it. The gown has a turtle neck kind of pattern. Her hair has been tied into a high pony, while her makeup is brown dominant.

Read Malaika Arora's Latest Instagram Post Reminds Us Of Marilyn Monroe; See Pics

Also read Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Pop In Bright Colours At Armaan Jain's Reception

3. Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a white gown in this picture. The gown is classy and has an elegant pattern. The gown has heavy stonework all over. It has half sleeves and a turtle neck. She can also be seen wearing a bracelet with the gown. She can be seen wearing maroon lipstick to match the outfit. In footwear, she is wearing pencil heels.

4. Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a shimmery gown in this picture. The gown has a thigh-high slit and full puff sleeves. Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a stone neckpiece with the gown. In makeup, she is wearing shimmery eyeshadow and brown lipstick.

Read Nora Fatehi Vs Malaika Arora's Thigh-high Slit Gown Styled By Maneka Harisinghani

Also read Malaika Arora's Instagram Is Proof That She Is In Love With Metallics

Image Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.