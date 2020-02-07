Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Malaika Arora's Gown Looks Are Always Styled In The Right Way

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora Khan has a great sense of fashion, which is loved by her fans. Have a look at a few of her gown looks which could not be done better. Read.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a Bollywood actor who is adored for her fitness and style. She can slip into any outfit and slay the look like a boss. Here are a few gowns she donned that gave us major fashion goals.

Malaika Arora gown looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

1.       Malaika Arora can be seen pulling off a golden gown in this picture. The gown has full sleeves and a V-neck. It also has a deep back which complements her body type. Her gown has a hip-high slit. Her hair has been left open while her makeup is bold and dark coloured. Malaika Arora can also be seen wearing pencil heels in the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

2.       Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a silverfish gown in this picture. The gown is of sheer material and has heavy mirror work done all over it. The gown has a turtle neck kind of pattern. Her hair has been tied into a high pony, while her makeup is brown dominant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Read Malaika Arora's Latest Instagram Post Reminds Us Of Marilyn Monroe; See Pics

Also read Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Pop In Bright Colours At Armaan Jain's Reception

3.       Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a white gown in this picture. The gown is classy and has an elegant pattern. The gown has heavy stonework all over. It has half sleeves and a turtle neck. She can also be seen wearing a bracelet with the gown. She can be seen wearing maroon lipstick to match the outfit. In footwear, she is wearing pencil heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

4.       Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a shimmery gown in this picture. The gown has a thigh-high slit and full puff sleeves. Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a stone neckpiece with the gown. In makeup, she is wearing shimmery eyeshadow and brown lipstick.

Read Nora Fatehi Vs Malaika Arora's Thigh-high Slit Gown Styled By Maneka Harisinghani

Also read Malaika Arora's Instagram Is Proof That She Is In Love With Metallics

Image Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020