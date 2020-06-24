Malaika Arora's Hilarious Take On 'post-qurantine' Dressing Problems

Malaika Arora is known for her trendy appearances on Supermodel of the Year and also her athleisure appearances during the days before coronavirus pandemic. Off late, Malaika has been shelling out fitness goals through her yoga videos and stills. Malaika Arora shared a hilarious meme recently which suggests that she might not be the same diva as she once was. The meme she shared showed her post coronavirus outfit which was funny.

Malaika on how she will dress up post coronavirus situation

Malaika Arora shared the witty take on her feelings regarding stepping out in style post the coronavirus situation subsides in the country. In the meme, one can see a badly dressed character, with messed up hair. Bright, miss-matched make-up and ill-fitted clothes, out-dated pearl neckpiece and a small hat. The scene is from the popular film E.T, when Henry Thomas who essayed Elliot and Gertie (Drew Barrymore) try to disguise E.T as a human, but the result was hilariously shocking. Similar to E.T, Malaika might have a forgetful fashion sense as per the meme.

Malaika’s post quarantine fashion sense-

Image Credits: Malaika Arora Instagram story

Malaika shared the picture on her Instagram story earlier on Wednesday. The text on the picture read, “Me trying to remember how to dress up after quarantine is over.” Malaika has not only been addressing her issues with ‘not going out’, but also been shows her followers, her several moods during quarantine. She has often shared bare-faced, no-makeup selfies.

Bare faced, no-makeup selfies by Malaika

Apart from this, Malaika shared a number of posts during International Yoga Day. In one of the post she wrote, “So, I told you all about my journey and what yoga means to me, I told you’ll to do a quick yoga asana along with me as well and now, This International Yoga Day, we want to make yoga accessible to more than 65MN people in India.#mylifemyyoga #yogawithsarva.” Malaika urged everyone to make yoga a part of their daily lives as it brings peace and fitness in life. She reached out to raise awareness regarding yoga from home.

Here is the video that Malaika shared

