Malaika Arora’s ‘I Said Yes’ Instagram Post Sparks Wedding Buzz With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has sparked wedding rumours with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor through her latest Instagram post, sharing that she 'said yes'. The dancer-model shared a candid picture of herself smiling away, alongside a caption seemingly confirming her engagement to Arjun. The cryptic posts also left netizens confused as they asked Malaika if she was really engaged or if it was a promotional gimmick as there wasn't any ring on Malaika's finger.

Malaika Arora’s ‘I said yes’ post sparks rumours of wedding with Arjun Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, November 10, Malaika shared a picture of her dressed in black, flashing her black nails. She was seen smiling away, however, no ring was seen on her fingers. In the caption, she wrote, "I said YES (heart emoticons). Take a look.

While Malaika received congratulatory messages from the majority of people, some netizens were confused if it was really a confirmation of the couple's engagement. "Could be promotion," wrote one person, while another asked, "where’s the ring?"

Malaika and Arjun have been going out for a long time now. The couple went public with their romance in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday. They're often spotted attending various events and parties together as well as posting adorable pictures with each other on social media.

Just weeks ago on Malaika's 49th birthday, Arjun penned a loving note for his ladylove, expressing his adoration for her. The Ishaqzaade actor shared a throwback glimpse with Malaika, as he asked her to "be happy, be mine." He wrote, "The Yin to my Yang, Happy Birthday Baby, Just be You, be happy, be mine..."

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra. His last outing was Ek Villain Returns.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL)