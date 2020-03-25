Malaika Arora’s Jewellery Collection You Must Check Out; See Pictures

From casual meets to fun parties, Malaika Arora's sartorial choices have always been top-notch. Be it embellished gowns to casual gym looks, Malaika Arora’s Instagram handle gives wardrobe goals. Apart from her outfit choices, the actor is also seen sporting different and unique jewellery. We have compiled some of her best pictures in statement jewellery.

Malaika Arora’s photos that show her jewellery collection

Malaika, who is quite active on social media and loves to treat her fans with her amazing pictures, took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures from her look for an event. She attended an award night in a black t-shirt blouse which she teamed with printed maroon saree with a classic border. She accessorised her look with gajra over her hair bun and statement silver jewellery.

For the festival of Diwali, Maliaka opted for a black blouse with full sleeves and teamed it with golden shimmery lehenga. She accessorised her look with green emerald jewellery and looked stunning in it. With subtle copper eye makeup and red lipstick, she looked pretty as always.

Bollywood actor Malaika stepped out in a multi-hued lehenga which was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The base of the lehenga was nude gold that enhanced with soft hues of pink, blue and peach and had the right amount of bling with silver sequins. Her outfit was paired with an off-shoulder blouse and cowl dupatta.

Her dupatta was draped at the front and pre-stitched at the shoulders which had colourful stripes with bead fringes at the back. She accessorised her look with a choker neckpiece, a pair of bangles and statement rings. For make-up, she sported black smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips and for her hairdo, she kept her hair down with a middle parting.

