Malaika Arora's Monday Motivation, Teaches How To Nail The Naukasana; See Inside

Actor Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram and shared a new asana with her fans as a part of her #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek series. The Asana for this week is called “Naukasana” or the Boat pose. She is often known for her passion for fitness and shares many tips and tricks with her fans on her social media about the same.

In the post, Malaika Arora demonstrated the pose in the photo where she can be seen putting her legs and upper body in the air with the support of her hips. She also included the hashtag #StartToh Karo in the post. In the caption, she greeted her fans and hoped they had a great weekend. Then she explained the benefit of Naukasana and wrote, “This week’s pose is Naukasana (Boat Pose). This pose helps to strengthen your abdominal and core muscles. It also helps with improving self-confidence, building willpower and self-control.” Malaika also wrote the instructions on how to perform the Asana and urged her fans to try it and tag her in the pictures doing the pose. Malaika shared the post in association with SARVA Yoga Studios.

Malaika Arora's workouts

Malaika is the co-founder of the SARVA yoga studio and has been sharing many fitness tips in association with the studio. Malaika Arora’s Instagram is filled with posts in which she shares different Asanas and tips with her fans that can help them gain a fit body like her. She has posted many videos which constitute 3 Asanas for different fitness regimes like improving flexibility, improving lung capacity, radiant skin and many more. Malaika’s fans often take to the comment section and thank her for the helpful tips.

Recently Malaika also opened up about her struggles after testing positive for Covid-19 and how that affected her daily life. In her post, she said that the Covid-19 infection broke her physically. She said simple everyday tasks were very hard to perform and that she gained weight, felt weak and lost her stamina during the time. She wrote that with her will to push forward and hope she was able to recover and that she feels like herself again. Malaika’s fans and well-wishers applauded her strength and will and many called her an inspiration too.

IMAGE CREDIT: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM

