Malaika Arora's Saree Looks To Inspire Your Ethnic Wardrobe, See Pics

Malaika Arora is known in Bollywood for her unique and bold fashion choices. The actor is currently a part of the judging panel for the show Supermodel of The Year, giving her fans major fashion goals with her choice of outfits. Check out Malaika Arora's saree looks that can inspire your ethnic wardrobe.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's silver Gucci pants alone cost enough to go on a trip to Italy

Also Read | Malaika Arora to Saif Ali Khan: Actors who re-created the iconic Marilyn Monroe moment

Malaika Arora's Royal Black Saree

In this photoshoot, Malaika Arora stunned in a black royal saree with a fashionable twisty drape. The high neck black blouse was attached to a golden embroidered full-sleeve jacket. Malaika Arora saree's lower drape had another flower print cape extension.

Malaika Arora's Golden Glitter Saree

Posing for the designer, Seema Khan, Malaika Arora was styled in a golden glittery saree. The drape resembled a long flare gown with the pallu attached. She teamed up the antique gold cutdana embroidered cutwork blouse with a sequin draped layered saree.

Malaika Arora's Flower Print Saree

This time, Malaika was spotted in a simple white saree with red flower prints embedded in it. The thick border saree was paired with a thick strap blouse of similar design. Malaika Arora's jewellery took away all the attention. Check out Malaika Arora's Instagram.

Malaika Arora's Red Red-Carpet Saree

During one of her events, the Chhaiya Chhaiya star stunned in a red saree, perfect for a red-carpet. The saree was draped in a gown style. To go with it, she went for a regular Gujarati necklace. Check here out Malaika Arora's Instagram.

Malaika Arora's Yellow Saree

During the festive season, Malaika Arora wore a Sunflower coloured Saree giving perfect traditional look goals. The yellow saree was paired with a golden blouse. Apart from that, Malaika kept the whole look quite simple and sober. Check out her picture.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's heartwarming birthday wish for sister Amrita Arora; check details

Also Read | Malaika Arora's picture in pink metallic dress will leave you smitten

Image Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.