Malaika Arora's Stunning Looks In Gorgeous White Outfits

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora sways people with her voguish red carpet appearances. She knows how to rock her looks with sheer elegance. From embellished gowns to casual gym looks, Malaika has aced them all. The Dabangg actor’s Instagram is giving out wardrobe goals with her stunning looks. We have compiled some of her best pictures in statement-making white attires.

1. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl is giving out Christmassy vibes

Malaika has donned a white lace dress. Featuring umbrella sleeves, this attire has a black ribbon bow which is accentuating her toned midriff. She has worn white heels with the dress. For a complete look, Malaika has opted for a neat high-ponytail, large hoop earrings, and has applied red lip shade.

2. A white corset gown

Malaika Arora looked stunning in this gorgeous attire. The audience could not stop themselves from showering her with praises. Arora donned a white corset gown featuring a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She paired it with red-hued lip shade, messy open hair and off-white strappy heels for a rounded off look.

3. The easy-breezy gym look

Malaika Arora appeared in this cosy gym avatar. The Welcome actor has paired white t-back top with loosely fitted pants. She has sported white Reebok shoes to accentuate her look. For a complete look, Malaika has accessorised a cool sling bag and a pair of sunglasses with her outfit.

