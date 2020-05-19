Malaika Arora's Stunning Transformation That You Need To Check Out

Malaika Arora is popular for her iconic dance moves, with which she has impressed the audience from all over. She has starred in various Hindi movies. The actor is also huge in the modelling world. And her songs, which often top the charts, are even more popular. She started in the 90s with various pop songs like Gur Naal Ishq Mitha.

In 1998, Malaika Arora rose to fame with the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, which is also popular even today. This song from the movie Bombay, and is deemed as the biggest hits of all time. The song jump-started her career in 1998 and post that, she featured in some blockbuster songs.

The model has a long way in Bollywood and she still hasn't lost the touch with dance. In fact, she keeps getting better with age. Often the actor posts her dance and workout routines on her Instagram. Her social media if full of aesthetic posts which inspires her fans and followers. Take a look at Malaika Arora's videos, songs and how she has transformed throughout the years.

The song Gur Naal Ishq Mitha featured model Jas Arora along with Malaika Arora and is from the 90s when she started her career. This is said to be the first album song Malaika ever starred in. This version of Gur Naal Ishq Mitha is a remixed one of the original song by Malkit Singh. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh also did a remake of the song.

The model's dance and workout skills are exceptional. She often posts her dance, yoga and various workout routine on her Instagram. The model is as flexible as she used to be, if not more. Check out her workout routine below.

Till the 2010s, the actor was already huge in the industry and often featured in various songs from Bollywood movies. Her special appearances which were featured in these songs became much more popular. Malaika raised the bar with her exceptional dance skills. Check out her Munni Badnaam Hui song, which is arguably among her most popular songs.

Now, not only is she popular for her dance skills but also for her stunning style and impeccable record in the film industry. The model's evolution was one of the finest ones. She inspires her several million followers with her cut-throat style and sharp looks. And Malaika only raises the bar higher.

The 46-year-old actor is ageing like fine wine and continues to give us major style goals. The model has gone lengths to keep her body toned and throughout her long-standing career, she has always stayed fit. She continues to have a successful career as a reality show judge, dancer, and entertainment star.

