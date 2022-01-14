Malaika Drops Note On 'normalizing Finding Love In 40s' After Fake Breakup News With Arjun

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account on Friday and shared a post about 'normalizing finding love in one's 40s'. This comes after rumours of Arora and her beau Arjun Kapoor breaking up surfaced online. However, Kapoor cleared the air about the same as he posted a picture of the couple together. The happy couple often faces criticism about the age difference between them and have spoken about the issue in the past as well.

Malaika Arora shares post about 'normalizing finding love in 40s'

Arora headed to her Instagram account on Friday and posted a quote that read, "No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does." Arjun also shared the same post on his social media story on Friday. Arora's post comes after recent rumours about her break-up from long-time beau Arjun Kapoor recently became the talk of the town. Several nitizens speculated the duo had parted ways and shared various memes about the situation online.

The Bollywood actor however shared a picture of himself and Arora on his Instagram account and dismissed the 'shady rumours'. Sharing a black and white picture of the couple, he urged nitizes to 'wish well' for others. His caption read, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️"

The couple often shares glimpses from their life together on social media and give their fans and followers couple goals. The duo recently went on a vacation and Kapoor called his girlfriend a tough 'taskmaster' as he drew a paralled between her and his trailer as the two worked out. They were seen cycling in the pool and enjoying their time together. The actor captioned the clip, "When the girlfriend is a tougher taskmaster than your trainer !!! Hey @drewnealpt I’m working out even on holiday." Kapoor also set up a romantic surprise for Arora on their trip as he had a special dinner planned for her at the beach.

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial