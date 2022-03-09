Malaika's Fitting Response To Trolls On Her Fashion Choices; 'Why The Double Standards?'

Although Malaika Arora has been absent from the big screen for a long time, the actor has managed to keep the spotlight on herself for being a fitness aficionado. Additionally, she has also grabbed headlines for her bold and sensational fashion attires that become a trendsetter among the young audience. However, her fashion choices are not to everybody's taste and the comments section of her social media is a reflection of the same.

While some criticise the actor for her venturesome outfits, a few unabashedly troll the Dil Se.. fame via social media platforms. Responding to the same, Malaika Arora got candid about the trolling she faces and called out people's 'hypocritical' thoughts and opinions.

Malaika Arora responds to trolling on her fashion choices

Recently, Malaika Arora was targeted with criticism and hate after she stunned in a sheer black dress that flaunted her figure. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor hit out at the trolls who directed unkind words at her by stating, ''All I could hear was it looked fabulous.'' Calling people's remarks 'hypocritical', the actor talked about how they would praise risque outfits on Hollywood stars like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and more.

Arora also affirmed that these celebrities were her inspiration. However, she called the trolls out for remarking things like 'what is she doing? She's a mother, she's this, she's that!’ when she wears similar outfits. The actor also reasoned that when people can appreciate such outfits on other celebrities, they need to appreciate them on everybody and create a 'universal outlook'. She further questions the existence of 'double standards' in people's minds.

Furthermore, the 48-year-old actor admitted being bothered by the incessant trolling around her fashion choices. However, she also admitted that she 'brushes it off' as time goes by. Furthermore, Arora revealed having a talk with her parents and convincing them to stop reading such comments as they appeared bothered by them.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora is currently in a romantic relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor since 2016. Not shying away from flaunting her relationship, Malaika shares several loved up posts with the actor.

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial