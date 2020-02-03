'Malang': Cricketers Nail Dialogues Of Movie As Disha, Aditya & Kunal Laugh Out Loud

With less than a week left for the release of Malang, the team is on a promotional spree. And with the massive following that cricket enjoys in the country, what could be better than promoting the movie on a cricket-based show? Not just that, cricketers themselves delivering the dialogues of the movie was just the icing on the cake as far as the promotions of the Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor-Kunal Kemmu-starrer was concerned.

Ahead of the fifth and final T20 of the Indian vs New Zealand series, the four stars made an appearance on the analysis show behind-the-scenes. The highlight was former England spinner Graeme Swann and New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, delivering dialogues like ‘jaan lena mera maza hai’, ‘jaan lena mera nasha hai’, ‘jaan lena meri aadat hai’ and ‘jaan lena meri zaroorat hai.’

This is followed by Disha, Aditya and Kunal grooving together and singing ‘Malang, Malang’ before laughing out loud over it.

Watch the video here:

That was not all, they also took on the ‘Dance like Chahal Challenge’ after watching a video of the leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, batsman Shreyas Iyer and others on the big screen. Despite the slightly confusing dance steps, the stars and the cricketers-analysts were impressive as they coordinated on the moves.

Meanwhile, Malang, directed by Mohit Suri is gearing up for release on February 7. The movie is an action-romance set in Goa. The chemistry of the Disha-Aditya pair and the songs have already got fans excited.

