'Malang' Actor Shaad Randhawa Was Also Part Of THESE Films

Shaad Randhawa is set to amaze his fans with his upcoming release, Malang. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the film is directed by Mohit Suri. The film revolves around a young couple whose perfect life comes crashing down when they get associated with a corrupt cop and his righteous counterpart. While you wait on the release, here are a few other films of Shaad Randhawa to watch.

Marjaavaan

Directed by Milaap Zaveri, Marjaavaan stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. Released in 2019, the film revolves around a young couple Raghu and Zoya who enjoy their lives together until a vertically challenged man murders her. Raghu then sets on the avenge her death. Shaad Randhawa was seen essaying the character of Mazhar Khan in the film.

Aashiqui 2

Aashiqui 2 is a romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri. The film is based on a Hollywood film from 1954 titled A Star is Born. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. It revolves around Rahul, a singing sensation, who falls in love with Arushi, an aspiring singer. He helps her accomplish her dream of becoming a famous singer but his own shortcomings cause trouble for their future. Shaad Randhawa portrayed the character of Vivek in the film.

Hate Story 4

Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 was released in 2018. The film starred Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Gulshan Grover and Ihana Dhillon in the lead roles. The film revolves around Aryan and Rajveer, who are the descendants of a wealthy businessman and fall in love with the same girl. They end committing a deed that cannot be undone and become targets in a revenge plan. Shaad Randhawa essayed the character of Ashwin in the film.

Ek Villain

Ek Villain stars Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film hit the screens in 2014. It revolves around Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When a serial killer murders Aisha, he falls back to his old ways and sets to avenge her death. Shaad Randhawa played the character of Aditya in the film.

Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of the World's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakshi Tomar. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, and Prakash Jha in the lead roles. Shaad Randhawa played the character of Rambir Tomar in the film. The film was produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

