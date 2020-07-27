'Malang' Shooting Location: Know The Place Where The Film Was Shot

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s performance in the Mohit Suri-directed Malang which was released earlier this year. The film also starred Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in the lead roles. Malang explored the negative sides of Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor on the big screen which was praised by the audience and critics. Read on to know where was Malang filmed:

Malang shooting location

Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang was shot across various locations in Goa. The film was shot at several popular locations across the state. One can even spot several beaches and churches in the frames. Both Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are often seen on a scooter roaming along the streets of Goa in Malang.

Malang recently premiered on television on July 26, 2020. Talking about shooting across Goa for Malang in a previous interview with a news portal, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that the entire team had a gala time shooting in Goa. He also added that he has several fond memories of Malang as it is shot across Goa and he enjoys the place very much. Aditya Roy Kapur spoke about how he left for Goa a week before the shooting just so he could revisit his favourite places.

The film traced the story of Aditya Roy Kapur aka Advait who is on a murder spree after the death of his girlfriend, Disha Patani. Anil Kapoor plays the role of a cop who turns to drug addiction after the death of his daughter. Kunal Khemmu played the role of a truthful cop who is also dealing with marital problems. Malang taps into the dark side of each character.

Malang opened to mixed reviews from the critics but went on to become a hit at the box-office. The film’s success has also paved the way for a sequel in the works. The makers of Malang recently confirmed the sequel in May 2020. In a statement, producer Ankur Garg had revealed that the team of Malang is overwhelmed with the response and is coming up with a sequel. There are also several rumours that Ek Villian duo Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra will be cast together in the sequel.

