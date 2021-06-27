Malavika Mohanan And Cast From 'Beyond The Clouds' Loved Working In The Movie

Beyond the Clouds was the debut film of actor Ishaan Khatter and also starred Malavika Mohanan and Gautam Ghose. It chronicles the life and journey of two siblings who have not had the best of lives and how one takes the brunt of the other's actions. The film received a lot of love from critics and audiences alike owing to its raw and real nature. Back in 2018, the cast and crew of the film had opened up and spoken about how it was working under the guidance and tutelage of director Majid Majidi. They had shared what were the things they loved about his process the most.

When Beyond the Clouds' cast talked about Majid Majidi

In an interaction with Zee Studos, Malavika Mohanan had opened up and said that working with Majid Majidi was a dream come true for her. The production designer and other cast and crew members of the film had revealed that they had learned a lot under his tutelage and he was a great teacher. Ishaan Khatter had also shared that Majidi had a way in which he managed to make the set his own. He completely commanded attention and was a task-master. Goutam Ghose, who played a significant role in the film, had said that Majidi was an incredibly kind director. He had added that his kindness came through when he was working with his actors.

On speaking about how Majid Majidi’s sets were, Malavika Mohanan had revealed that Majid Majidi’s sets were very, very quiet. The discipline was through the roof and there was no idle chatter or waste of time on the set. Actors also always had to be on time. No kind of delay was acceptable. Mohanan had further shared that even when an actor was on set on time, it was not enough, they would have to be out of the makeup van and on their designated positions when it was time for them to be. Ishaan Khatter had added to Malavika Mohanan’s point by saying that being on Majid Majid’s sets was a boon for an actor because of the silence and the discipline that was found. He had said that this was not a thing that could be found on many directors' sets and he truly appreciated it.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.