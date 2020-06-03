Malavika Mohanan Shares A Thought-provoking Open Letter Discussing Racism In Society

The Black Lives Matter movement in the USA has garnered global support following the death of George Floyd. Celebrities around the world have now come forward and expressed their views about how racism is a doop rooted problem in the society which requires a vocal address.

Recently, various celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry like Neha Dhupia and Mahesh Babu participated in the #BlackoutTuesday social media campaign where they shared a black screen image to show support to the Black Lives Matter. Now, actor Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen alongside renowned actor Vijay Thalapathy in his next film, has shared an open letter addressing racism.

Malavika Mohanan's open letter on racism

Malavika Mohanan recently took to her Instagram where she shared an inspiring art of hands of different skin colours coming together in unity along with her open letter. In the letter, Malavika bravely addressed issues surrounding racism in India along with giving a personal example from her teenage days.

The actor wrote that when she was 14 years old, one of her friends was not allowed to drink tea as her friend's mother would believe that drinking tea darkened a person's complexion. She also revealed that her friend's mother made a mean comment about her skin tone which left her perplexed.

Malavika Mohanan later went on to address the casual racism present in Indian society writing that calling names to dark-skinned people like 'Kala' is a common occurrence. Malavika wrote that the racism in India, especially towards North-East ad South Indians is disappointing. The actor sent out a strong message along with her open letter writing that as people discuss global racism, they should also become aware of the situations around them and address them.

She urged people to be aware of what is happening around them, in their homes, friend circles and the society in general. Malavika Mohanan also wrote that people must do their parts to curb the subtle yet dangerous racism and colourism which exists in their daily lives.

In conclusion, Malavika wrote that what makes people beautiful is their good and kind nature, not their skin colour. The actor later went on to post an Instagram story where she shared the definition of the term 'colourism', check it out below -

