Mallika Sherawat Flaunts Red Ferrari As She Steps Out Of Car In Black | See Picture

On February 24, 2021, Mallika Sherawat took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip featuring herself on her IG Story. In the video, she can be seen stepping out of the red coloured Ferrari. She looked into the camera and mischievously pointed a finger gun. She also flaunted her faded smile as she posed for the camera. As part of the caption, she simply added, ‘#RedFerrari’.

Mallika Sherawat steps out of a red Ferrari

In the video, Mallika can be seen donning a brown coloured leather jacket which she paired with a multicoloured scarf wrapped around her neck. To complete her look, she added a pair of brown sunglasses and also kept her long wavy hair open. She went for minimal makeup and simply wore nude coloured matte lipstick.

The actor recently returned to Mumbai from her short vacay in Kolkata. Mallika is an active Instagram user as she constantly updated her fans with snippets from her trips. On February 25, 2021, the actor shared a series of pictures featuring herself. In the throwback picture, she can be seen enjoying the serene beauty of nature.

One can see her lying on a hammock amid the greenery. She donned a printed multicoloured halter neck bikini and added a pair of black sunglasses. Mallika went for a no-makeup look and flaunted her faded smile in several pictures. Her long hair is tied in a bun. As for the caption, she wrote, “Take me back to the palm trees, the wild nature & clear pollution free skies”.

As soon as Mallika Sherawat posted the photos, many of her fans rushed to drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “Hottest Indian Actress ever” with fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “beautiful” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “Awesome hot”, while another one wrote, “Beautiful looking”.

In another post shared on February 24, 2021, one can see her donning an ethnic yellow coloured embroidered lehenga. She accessorised herself with golden pieces of jewellery and applied a bindi on her forehead. She went for subtle makeup and kept her hair loose. In the caption, Mallika wrote, “Happy girls are the prettiest” with a shining-eyed face emoticon. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

