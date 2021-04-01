Mallika Sherawat Flaunts Toned Body In A Throwback Picture From A Tropical Vacation

Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram feed a while ago on April 1, 2021, and shared a throwback Thursday post. The actor flaunted her toned body in the picture which seemed to be clicked at a tropical vacation. Take a look at the picture as you scroll down, and also what the fans and followers of the actor have to say about it.

Mallika Sherawat shares a throwback picture from a tropical vacation

The actor was seen soaking in the sun, as she lay on a deck chair in her recent Instagram post. Sherawat looked fit as she donned a yellow and white two-piece attire and was seen relaxing. She had chosen a no-makeup look and just added a pair of sunglasses as an accessory in the picture.

The caption of her post read, “Throwback Thursday” followed by a back emoji, and the picture has received more than 40k likes within a few hours of being shared. Fans and followers of the actor have dropped a series of hearts emojis in their comments under the post. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Mallika Sherawat on the work front

Sherawat was last seen in the ALTBalaji web-series Booo Sabki Phategi, in which she played the role of Haseena. She shared screen space with Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda, Vipul Roy, Shefali Zariwala, Sakshi Pradhan, Shweta Gulati, and Anil Charanjeet in the show. It was directed by Farhad Samji, for a screenplay that he wrote with, Tasha Bhambra and Sparsh Khetrapal.

It was created by Paritosh Painter and developed by Ekta Kapoor, while Painter bankrolled it under the banner Ideas The Entertainment Company. It had eight episodes all of which streamed on June 27, 2019. Sherawat played a ghost in the horror-comedy, named Haseena who tries to communicate with a bunch of friends who are staying in an isolated resort.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in the Bollywood film Zeenat in 2017, where she played the role of Ananta. In 2015, she played the role of Anokhi Devi in the movie Dirty Politics. Sherawat was also seen in the Chinese film, Time Raiders in 2016. The actor will next be seen in the horror film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter that marks the acting debut of Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari.

Promo Image Courtesy: Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

