Mallika Sherawat Joins Cast Of Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'

The list of Vivek Oberoi's Rosie: The Saffron Chapter has added a new cast member in Mallika Sherawat. According to reports, the actor will be playing a 'never seen before' role. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter cast also includes Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. Palak Tiwari will be making her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film. Vivek Oberoi will be playing the lead role in the movie. The movie is helmed by Vishal Mishra.

The movie is set to be bankrolled by Vivek Oberoi's Mega Entertainment, and Mandiraa Entertainment. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter's filming began on December 22, 2020, and has completed its first schedule. The film's second schedule is set to begin in April 2021, according to Odisha TV.

The production house had released the official poster of the film last year in November. In the post, Palak Tiwari can be seen dressed as an employee at a call centre. She is wearing a pair of headphones with a mic and has bloodshot eyes. In the background the image of a hazy skull with a picture of a girl is visible.

More about Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

The plot of the movie is based on the events of the year 2003 in Saffron BPO at Gurgaon. The Saffron BPO is considered to be one of the most haunted places in Gurgaon. It is believed that a girl name Rose used to work at the centre who suddenly went on leave. When her colleagues tried to reach her and contacted her landlord, he informed them that no such individual lived at her house. This created a traumatic experience for her colleagues, as per reports. The movie is expected to release in late June to early July, this year

Mallika Sherawat has appeared in several movies in the lead roles including Murder, Double Dhamaal, Ugly Aur Pagli, among others. She was last seen in the 2019 web series Booo Sabki Phategi which starred Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sanjay Mishra. Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat marked their debuts on a digital platform with the series. Booo Sabki Phategi was produced by Ekta Kapoor and was released to stream on Alt Balaji.

(Image Courtesy: Mallika Sherawat Instagram)