Mallika Sherawat Looks Pretty In Pink As She Radiates Happiness In Her Latest Post

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat's Instagram recently featured a couple of new pictures of the actress as she struck a pose for the camera. Mallika used hashtags like #happiness and #positivemindset to express her mood. Her new post was the focus on many compliments by fans.

Mallika Sherawat radiates happiness in her new picture

The actress shared two photos of herself on Instagram. In the photos, she was seen posing with her hands in her hair. The Murder actress was seen donning a light dusty pink colour strapless fit and flare dress. The actress sported a natural makeup look and finished her look by wearing silver statement earrings. Mallika used pink flower emojis as she shared the photos. The actress also used several hashtags like #confidence #positivemind #positiveaffirmations #liveinthemoment.

Fans react to Mallika Sherawat's photos

The actress is quite popular on Instagram and has a following of over 2 million on her social media account. Fans were quick to react to Mallika's recent post. Most of the fans appreciated Mallika's beauty. One fan commented that the actress looked 'Gorgeous', while another fan left a comment saying that she looked cute.

Mallika Sherawat shares a BTS video from her photoshoot

The Hiss actress recently shared a BTS video from her photoshoot. In the video, Mallika was seen sitting on a chair changing poses frequently as the photographer constantly clicked her photos. The actress showed her appreciation for the photographer in her captions as she wrote, "Photoshoot with the very talented photographer" and tagged him. The actress also tagged her entire team and gave them credits. Sherawat was seen wearing a pink dress with nude heels. She opted for a smoky eye with nude lips.

A quick look at Mallika Sherawat's movies

Mallika Sherawat gained prominence with her role in the 2004 erotic thriller Murder in which she featured opposite Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel. The movie was a success with critics praising Mallika for her bold character. In 2005, Sherawat appeared in the Chinese movie The Myth co-starring Jackie Chan. She played the role of an Indian girl who saves Chan's character from drowning in a river. She was next seen in the movie Pyaar Ke Side Effects, co-starring Rahul Bose. Her role in the movie received critical acclaim. In 2010, Mallika was seen in a lead role in the Holywood movie Hisss co-starring Irrfan Khan.

Source: Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.