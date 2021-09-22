Mallika Sherawat Recalls Being Targeted For 'bold Scenes'

Actor Mallika Sherawat opened up about being subjected to public and media scrutiny for doing 'bold scenes' on camera while her male counterparts got away for doing the same. After debuting on the big screen in small roles, the actor became known for her bold avatars after appearing in the 2004 thriller Murder. While the movie generated fame and attention for the actor, it did not come without hostility and controversies concerning her risqué roles in the films.

Opening up about the same, the actor once again bashed the patriarchal system for condemning women for their actions while the men got away with it. Check out the Welcome star narrating her ordeal of dealing with being targeted for her choices of movies and roles.

Mallika Sherawat on being targeted for bold scenes

In an interview with BollywoodLife, the 44-year-old recalled being criticised for doing 'bold scenes' while her co-stars 'got away with everything' owning to the prevailing patriarchal system in the society. She believed that women are always being targeted while men get away with it. Stating that the situation prevails more in India than around the world, Sherawat added that society blames women for everything.

Citing that the society was not evolved as it is now, the actor stated that a certain section of media did not support bold scenes earlier. However, the actor believes that society along with the media has evolved as they can be seen being supportive of women. Unlike before, female actors can be seen doing bold scenes which are being considered 'very artistic', said Sherawat.

More on Mallika Sherawat

In the same interview, the actor earlier talked about leaving her home and being disowned by her father for pursuing her dream of acting in Mumbai. She also recalled being compelled to leave the country to take a break from the constant bullying and harassment. Talking about recent times, Sherawat appeared optimistic about the changing mindsets of the people and believed that the audience has grown tolerant as nudity on screen is 'no big deal' in the current times. On the work front, Mallika Sherawat will be portraying an intense role in the upcoming web thriller Nakaab. The show will also feature actors like Gautam Rode and Esha Gupta.

(Image: @mallikasherawat/Instagram)