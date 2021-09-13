Mallika Sherawat Reveals She Had To 'leave Country' After Criticism From Women Audience

Establishing herself as one of the daring actors of Bollywood in the early 2000s, Mallika Sherawat created an image for her bold choices movies. While some applauded the actor for her forward and unconventional ventures in the film industry, Sherawat was also a subject of severe scrutiny for her bold attitude on screen, which have become normal these days.

After battling patriarchy to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, the 44-year-old actor also battled the conservative society which eventually compelled her to leave the country to 'take a break'. However, while opening up about her ordeal, the actor remained optimistic about the future of the industry, noting the progressive changes in people's mindsets.

Mallika Sherawat recalls being judged for her bold avatar

During a candid chat with Bollywood Bubble, the Murder actor recalled being the subject of critical scrutiny by the netizens. After running away from her home, the actor forged a career in Mumbai by catapulting to fame after appearing in the 2004 film Murder, where she performed several intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi. With the fame, the actor received scathing remarks such as 'fallen woman' and 'no morals' from people for wearing swimsuits on screen and performing intimate scenes.

She also revealed that she was targeted and judged by women, whereas men appreciated her. In another big revelation, the 44-year-old actor stated that she was 'bullied and harassed' by a majority of women, which forced her to leave the country to take a break. She also admitted feeling disconcerted about the 'nasty' behaviour towards her by women.

However, the actor took all the negative criticism in her stride and believed that it was all a part of the experience. She also appeared optimistic about the changing mindsets of the people and believed that the audience has grown tolerant as nudity on screen is 'no big deal' in the current times. She also admitted feeling loved and accepted by the audience as she is enjoying her return to acting in her forthcoming web series.

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat will be portraying an intense role in the upcoming web thriller Nakaab.

IMAGE: MALLIKA SHERAWAT'S INSTAGRAM