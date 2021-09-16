Mallika Sherawat Reveals Why She Was Not Considered For A Role In ‘Welcome Back’

Mallika Sherawat recently opened up about not being cast in the sequel of her film Welcome. The actor spoke to Pinkvilla and stated that she was not considered for the sequel of her 2007 film that also saw Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar take on lead roles. The second instalment of the film saw Anil Kapoor Paresh Rawal and Nana Patekar take on roles alongside some new faces including John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja, Ankita Shrivastava, Dimple Kapadia and others.

Mallika Sherawat on not being cast in Welcome Back

Welcome Back hit the big screens in 2015 and Mallika Sherawat, who starred in the first film, Welcome recently opened up about why she was not considered for a role in the second film. She mentioned that she was not taken into consideration for the sequel of the film because the director, Anees Bazmee wanted to cast his girlfriend in the film. However, she did not take any names in her interview with the publication.

When Mallika Sherawat was asked about the possibility of another film in the Welcome franchise, she said that even if there was one, the director was cast his girlfriend, as he did for Welcome Back. She went on to say that she does not have a boyfriend in the industry and has never been with an actor, producer or director. She mentioned that she believes in bagging a role with her own talent and worth. She emphasised that the only reason she lost out on the chance to star in Welcome Back was that the director wished to cast his girlfriend.

Mallika Sherawat was recently in the news after her interview with Bollywood Bubble, where she revealed that she was ‘bullied and harassed’ by a majority of women. This forced her to take a break and leave the country. However, she also mentioned that she took the negativity in her stride and believed that it was all part of the experience. She was also optimistic about people’s changing mindsets, she believes her audience has now become more tolerant. She also mentioned she felt loved and accepted by her fans and followers.

Image: Instagram/@mallikasherawat, @welcomeback