Mallika Sherawat Shares BTS Video From Her Photoshoot, Fans Call It 'excellent'

Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram on April 7, 2021, to share a BTS video of herself from a photoshoot. The video saw her posing while seated on a chair and a photographer was frantically clicking her pictures to get the best shot of the actor. Mallika Sherawat captioned the picture by explaining what was going on in the video. She said she was part of a photoshoot where she was being clicked by a photographer who she thought was very talented.

She said, “Photoshoot with the very talented photographer @sylvainlewis”. She further tagged all those who were instrumental in getting her ready for the photoshoot. The actor also added the location of the photoshoot as Los Angeles, California.

A peek into Mallika Sherawat's BTS photoshoot video

Mallika Sherawat’s Instagram saw the actor wearing a pink dress for the photoshoot. The dress had ruffles on it on the neck and hem and reached down to her ankles. She paired her dress with a pair of Louboutin pumps. Her hair was parted on one side and allowed to fall down her shoulder in a braid. For her makeup, the actor is sporting a smoky eye and nude lip look. She is seated on a high chair in an enclosure that is completely white.

Mallika Sherawat’s video was highly appreciated by her fans and followers. They commented on the video saying that she looked absolutely phenomenal. Others also commented saying that it was evident that the photographer was doing a great job. Some people also commented saying that there was no one else who could pull off poses the way Mallika Sherawat did.

On Monday, April 5, 2021, Mallika Sherawat posted a few pictures of herself which she captioned, “Beat the Monday Blues”. In Mallika Sherawat's photos, she can be seen posing by the side of a lake that had clear waters that allowed a peek into its depths. In the pictures, she has chosen to wear a matte gold camisole top and she has paired it with a long pleated multi-coloured skirt. The skirt has a floral design all over it and goes all the way down to her ankles. She tied her look with a simple gold pendant and allowed her hair to cascade down her shoulders in loose waves.

Promo Image Source: Mallika Sherawat Instagram

