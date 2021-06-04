Mallika Sherawat Shares Throwback Picture With Jackie Chan From The Sets Of THIS Movie

Actor Mallika Sherawat went deep into memory lane and shared pictures of the time she worked with actor Jackie Chan. The two actors had worked together in the 2005 film The Myth. In the movie, Mallika played the role of Samantha, an Indian peasant girl. In the Instagram Story, Mallika posted a throwback picture from the sets of the early 2000s movie. She wrote, "What a journey it has been!" tagging Jackie in the picture.

Mallika Sherawat shares a throwback picture with Jackie Chan from the sets of The Myth

Stanley Tong's The Myth focused on Jack, an archaeologist who keeps dreaming of himself as General Meng Yi from the Qin dynasty. General Meng Yi has promised to protect the Korean princess Ok-Soo. In order to investigate the matter, he takes up the help of his friend William. The movie featured Jackie Chan with Kim Hee-sun, Tony Leung Ka-Fai, Choi Min-soo and others in lead roles. Mallika Sherawat plays the supporting role of a simple Indian girl named Samantha. The movie has received an overall rating of 6.1 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

Other than this, Mallika Sherawat has appeared in another Chinese film. She played the role of the Snake Empress in Daniel Lee's Time Raiders. The movie also featured actors Luhan, Jing Boran, Ma Sichun, Wang Jingchun and many others. The 2016 movie failed to impress the audience who only gave it a rating of 4.8 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

On the other hand, Mallika Sherawat was last seen in Booo Sabki Phategi next to Tushar Kapoor. She made her debut on OTT platforms through the series. It was a horror-comedy series helmed by Farhad Samji and featured Mallika and Tushar in the lead roles. Mallika plays a ghost named Haseena who tries to communicate to a group of friends who gather at an isolated resort. Tushar Kapoor's role in the comedy series is shown as an innocent man with a mysterious hidden from his friends. He is the one who calls his group of friends to the resort for an outing. Other cast members of the series include Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda, Shefali Zariwala, and many others.

Image: Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

