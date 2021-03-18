Mallika Sherawat Shares Throwback Vacation Picture; Fans Call Her 'queen On The Beach'

Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram on Thursday, March 18, to share a throwback picture of herself from a beach. The 44-year-old actor wore a multi-colored bikini top and red shorts with floral print on them. She was barefoot and donned a couple of bangles on her wrist and wore brown sunglasses. She added a couple of pictures in which she was seen standing on the beach coast in front of beautiful blues of ocean water whereas in another picture she immersed her feet in the water near the coast.

Checkout Mallika Sherawat's throwback pic of the beach and comments

Mallika Sherawat's fans went into a frenzy as the actor shared her beach look and many commented 'super hot', 'sexy', and 'beautiful' to compliment her. Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant commented "Sexy" with several fire emoticons. With many followers commenting wow, heart eyes, red heart emoticons in comments, one of them even wrote "The most beautiful queen on the beach". Read comments here-

A sneak peek of Mallika Sherawat's photos

In her recent posts on Instagram, Mallika was seen rocking an off-shoulder dress and flaunting her cleavage. She wore long earrings, added subtle makeup and she had let her hair down. She shared a couple of Instagram posts with a string of images in the same look. She wrote in the caption "Pink is an attitude" for one post whereas she added a quirky caption in another post that said, "pretty in pink but not as innocent as you think". According to her hashtags, she wore the pink dress for 'woman empowerment'. See both posts here-

Details about Mallika Sherawat's movies

Mallika Sherawat debuted in films with a small role in Jeena Sirf Mere Liye which starred Tushar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. She starred in the erotic romantic thriller film Murder in 2004 alongside Imran Hashmi and Ashmit Patel for which she started to gain recognition for her bold onscreen attitude. She also earned a nomination for 'Best Actress' at the Zee Cine Awards for essaying the role of Simran in this film. Sherawat made her Hollywood debut with Jennifer Lynch’s horror film Hisss, co-staring with late Irrfan Khan. Her other popular films include Pyar Ke Side Effects, Aap Ka Suroor- The Real Love Story, Welcome, Double Dhamaal, and many more. She was last seen in the horror-comedy web series Booo Sabki Phategi helmed by Ekta Kapoor which released in June 2019.

Promo Image Source: Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

