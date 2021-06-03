Mallika Sherawat Shares Unseen Photo From The Sets Of Her 2004 Hindi Film 'Murder'

Murder is a 2004 erotic romantic thriller film starring Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat in lead roles. The film is based on the 2002 film Unfaithful which in turn was inspired by the 1989 French film The Unfaithful Wife. Murder was remade in Kannada in 2006 under the title Ganda Hedanthi. This 2004 film is the first in the Murder movie trilogy. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie has a cult following in pop culture and became a breakthrough film for Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat in the Hindi film industry.

Mallika Sherawat shares an unseen throwback photo from the sets of Murder

Actor and model Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram to share a throwback image from the sets of her film Murder. In the photo, the film's leads, Emraan and herself, along with the assistant directors, Mohit Suri, Tushar Jalota, Tania Basu, and Mohit's sister Smilie Suri can be seen. The group is cheering and smiling at the camera when the image was clicked. The photo was also shared by Smilie Suri on her Instagram pages who reminisced in the nostalgia. Mallika tagged Emraan and Mohit in the story and also added the hashtag "Throwback Thursday".

Mallika Sherawat is dressed in a black turtle neck top and designer jeans, Emraan is dressed in a grey T-shirt and ripped jeans. Smilie Suri is dressed in capri jeans and a light blue top whereas her brother is dressed in a loose orange T-shirt and sported longer hair back then. Tushar Jalota is also cheering from the back row. The cast is sitting over an old cement ledge. Tania Basu's attention seems elsewhere as she is seen looking away from the camera with a water bottle in her hand.

Mallika Sherawat's unseen photo from the sets of Murder was originally shared by the film's director Anurag Basu. The photo is from the last day of filming for Murder. Mohit Suri who was an assistant director back then commented on the post saying "Best times ever". The movie also starred Ashmit Patel and Raj Zutshi in prominent roles. Kashmira Shah made a cameo appearance as a lounge singer in the film.

(Image: Mallika Sherawat's Instagram)

